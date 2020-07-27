Meadows Speaks Out On Potential Voter Fraud In Widespread Use Of Mail-In Ballots

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has rejected Democrat calls for widespread mail-in ballot voting in upcoming elections. According to Meadows, sending ballots to every household may undermine the integrity of this year’s elections.

“The Democrats see this as their panacea of being able to put a ballot in every mail box and hope for the best,” he said.

He dismissed attempts to revive the failed Russia hoax by saying American elections are secure from any alleged foreign influence.

The chief of staff also criticized loopholes in election laws, which could allow potential voter fraud by Democrats.

“We want to make sure that every vote counts, but that it’s only one vote per person. You can’t have ballot harvesting. We’ve seen ballot harvesting schemes in California. I’m not suggesting that there is widespread fraud there, but there certainly is fraud.”– Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff

He also stressed in-person voting is the only way to prevent the practice of people voting for someone else.