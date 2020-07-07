McEnany Rips Press For Ignoring Murders: ‘I Didn’t Receive One Question On The Deaths That We Got In This Country This Weekend’

At Monday’s White House Press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, disgusted with the flurry of questions from reporters that ignored violence around the country and instead focused on the Confederate flag, finally had had enough. Concluding the briefing, she said levelly:

Finally, I’d end with this: I was asked probably twelve questions about the Confederate flag. This president’s focused on action. I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week and over the last seven days, shootings skyrocket by 142%. Not one question.

I didn’t receive one question about five children who were killed. And I’ll leave you with this remark by a dad; it broke my heart. A dad of an eight-year-old lost in Atlanta this weekend: “They say Black Lives Matter? You killed a child; she didn’t do nothing to nobody,” was his quote. We need to be focused on securing our streets; making sure no lives were lost, because all black lives matter. That of David Dorn and that of this eight-year-old girl.