McEnany: Our Schools Are Our Essential Places Of Business

How peculiar. Liquor stores, pot shops, and tobacco stores are “essential businesses”, but schools are not.

On Friday, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reiterated the Trump administration’s stance on getting students back into the classroom.

She likened schools to essential businesses and called teachers essential workers.

According to the press secretary, children should be able to go back to school because they are not affected by the coronavirus like adults are.

“We can make certain arrangements, like social distancing, in schools and follow the CDC guidelines that have been laid out,” she stated. “We can get our schools up to the best place we can get them in, especially if we’re given additional school funding.”

The CDC has permitted schools to reopen if there is no substantial and uncontrollable transmission within their respective communities.