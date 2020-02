McDonald’s Employee Fired For Asking If Happy Meal Toy Is For Boy Or Girl

BUENA PARK, CA—A “bigoted” McDonald’s drive-thru worker has been fired after asking a customer if their Happy Meal was for a boy or a girl.

https://babylonbee.com/news/bigoted-mcdonalds-employee-fired-for-asking-if-happy-meal-toy-is-for-boy-or-girl/