McConnell Honors Ginsburg’s Life, Vows To Hold Vote On Trump Supreme Court Nominee

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a statement following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Friday evening, in which he both honored the justice’s trailblazing legacy in American life and vowed to hold a vote for a Supreme Court nominee to replace her.

“The Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life,” said McConnell in a statement Friday evening. “Justice Ginsburg overcame one personal challenge and professional barrier after another. She climbed from a modest Brooklyn upbringing to a seat on our nation’s highest court and into the pages of American history.”