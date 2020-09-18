‘Mask Moscow’ sign vandalized for second time

I’m not a fan of vandalism, even of taxpayer (public) property.

That said, I understand why someone would do this.

A sign reading “Mask Moscow” at the north entrance to town was vandalized for the second time this month, but city crews were able to quickly remove the paint thanks to an anti-graffiti layer on the sign, said Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services.

The sign, located on U.S. Highway 95 near the brick Moscow entrance sign, reads “Mask Moscow” at the top, shows three colorful face masks in the middle and “Enforced Because We Care” on the bottom of the sign. Black spray-paint was used to cross out all the words on the sign and an “X” was painted through the three face masks.

Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said a MPD employee noticed the graffiti around 7 a.m. Thursday and reported it to police. Police have no suspects.

Krasselt said the first time the sign was vandalized the word “Care” was replaced with “Can.”

Palmer said the city has a few extra signs in storage in case the ones on display are damaged and need to be replaced.

“We figured that we’d have a little bit of that,” City Supervisor Gary Riedner said of sign damage.Mask Moscow is a campaign promoting the use of masks.

Jen Pfiffner, deputy city supervisor of culture, recreation and employee services, said in an email that the original campaign was a partnership among the city, University of Idaho, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Gritman Medical Center.

The city then adapted the original campaign to include the “Enforced Because We Care” messaging and a third iteration, which includes “Stronger Together” on billboards in town, was developed by Gritman and the city, Pfiffner wrote.

She wrote that Mask Moscow signs are located at each of the entrances to Moscow and the billboards are on Troy Road, at the north couplet near Dutch Bros and on North Main Street by Moscow Building Supply.