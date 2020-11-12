Man sentenced nearly 2 years for beating man during Portland protest

A man who violently assaulted another person during an August protest in Portland was sentenced to 20 months behind bars Monday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

showed Marquise Love, then 25 years old, beating a man, , until he was unconscious Sunday night, Aug. 16.

A 911 caller reportedly said protesters had chased a driver in a white 4×4 pickup, who eventually crashed near Southwest Taylor and Broadway. The caller then said that “protesters drug him out of his car” and started “beating the guy.”