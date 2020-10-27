Man pleads not guilty to Moscow face mask order charge

A man cited by Moscow police for allegedly violating the city’s face mask/social distancing order at an anti-mask protest Sept. 23 in the Moscow City Hall parking lot pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday in Latah County Magistrate Court.

Tyler Marines was one of five people cited at the protest, which was promoted as a psalm singing event, for allegedly violating the order.

Marines is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Nov. 17.

Latah County Commissioner candidate Gabriel Rench, R-Moscow; married couple Sean and Rachel Bohnet; and Jesse Broussard were the other four cited. Rench was also arrested but not charged for allegedly refusing to identify himself to police and the Bohnets were arrested for suspicion of resisting or obstructing officers.



Rench and Broussard are scheduled for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Bohnets pleaded not guilty to resisting or obstructing officers and violating the order — both misdemeanor charges — earlier this month. Rachel Bohnet is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Nov. 10, and Sean Bohnet is set for a pretrial conference at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 10.

The face mask order violation carries a maximum punishment of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.