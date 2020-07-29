Man Arrested For Driving Through Crowd At Pro-Police Rally

Do you remember when James Fields drove through protesters in 2017 in Charlottesville? That made national news for weeks.

This? <crickets>

A man was arrested and charged after driving through a crowd of peaceful pro-police protesters in Eaton, Colorado on Saturday, according to local authorities.

The rally, which was hosted by the Northern Colorado Young Republicans and preceded by a food drive for the needy, was disrupted in the late afternoon when the male suspect jumped a curb and drove through the Blue Lives Matter protest in a maroon SUV, nearly hitting rally participants.

“On 07/25/2020 at approximately 3:38PM Eaton Police Department responded to a report in the 200 block of Collins St. of a male subject who was traveling in a maroon SUV attempting to drive through or over a crowd of pedestrians,” said a post from the Eaton Police Department. “The pedestrians were participating in a Blue Lives Matter rally on 07/25/2020.” “The maroon SUV exited the roadway and was traveling through the grass park,” the post said. “The SUV and subject left the area at a high rate of speed and was later taken into custody at the 1100 block of 2nd St. Rd in the Town of Eaton. The Subject was taken into custody at 3:40PM.”

The man was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree assault, seven counts of felony menacing, and reckless driving.