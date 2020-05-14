Los Angeles Mayor Says City Will Not Fully Reopen ‘Until We Have A Cure’ For COVID-19

And there you have it.

The narrative has shifted from “flatten the curve” to “until there’s a cure.”

According to Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles will not fully reopen until there is a cure for COVID-19. During an interview Wednesday morning, Garcetti said city residents need to understand that “we aren’t moving beyond COVID-19, we’re learning to live with it.”

City officials are reportedly weighing a decision to extended the lockdown order for an additional three months.

The mayor has urged everyone to avoid “overreacting,” but also encouraged residents to “take this seriously.”

“We’ve never been fully closed and we’ll never be fully open until we have a cure, but I do believe that we can take steps,” stated Garcetti. “Monitor those numbers, listen to the scientists and the medical professionals, and make the tough calls, even when there is criticism.”