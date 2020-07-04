Lincoln Statues Must Go. Margaret Sanger Stays?

Sanger is a saint. Lincoln a sinner. Go figure.

Levar Stoney, the black Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, made the executive decision to remove a statue of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on Monument Avenue to “expedite the healing process for the city.” This demonstrated how cities with liberal majorities can take down statues in an orderly fashion without vandalizing them or pulling them down. Or it demonstrates how Democratic mayors respond to pressure from the self-appointed statue-removal squad.

The left is interested in taking down all kinds of statues, which raises an obvious question: What about the statues the left has put up? No one’s ripping those down.

In 2017, Peter Dreier at BillMoyers.com wrote a piece headlined “Where Are All the Monuments to the Progressive Americans?” He complained most of our country’s statues celebrate military, political and business heroes. “Shouldn’t we also honor the organizers, activists, artists, writers, athletes, judges, and occasional elected officials who fought to make the United States a more humane and inclusive country?” he asked.

Then he listed a few examples of the left’s heroes who have statues.

Exhibit A: “This statue of the pioneering and fearless birth control advocate Margaret Sanger, with a gag over her mouth, stands in Old South Meeting House in Boston. There are no schools named for the controversial socialist and feminist.”

Honk if you find it bizarre to describe Sanger, a racist and eugenicist, as your avatar of “humane and inclusive” policies. Her creation Planned Parenthood is a leading destroyer of black lives before they start. But when black men and women cooperate in abortions, you can’t possibly be allowed to tell them those extinguished lives matter.

They were … inconvenient.