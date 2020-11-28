Lin Wood subpoenas Ga. officials for video evidence | One America News Network:
Attorney Lin Wood served a subpoena to Georgia officials seeking video-evidence, which may reveal voter fraud.
In a subpoena to the Georgia Secretary of State, Wood asked the state to produce the footage from the ‘State Farm Arena’ in Atlanta, which was filmed between November 3 and 4.
The veteran attorney is specifically interested in videos from room 604 and the elevators around it. He believes ballot dumps and tampering took place at the State Farm Arena when officials stopped the count due to a “burst water pipe,” which it turns out actually never happened.
Additionally, Wood found Democrats allegedly destroyed evidence of voter fraud with an A1 Shredding truck. In a series of tweets Tuesday, the renowned attorney posted videos of an A1 Shredding truck outside a polling location in Cobb County, Georgia.
Destruction of voter fraud evidence TODAY in Cobb County, GA. pic.twitter.com/xficl6mzpD
The videos showed unidentified people supposedly shredding absentee ballots and other documented evidence of fraud.
What election related materials are in the bins that are being picked up at the election office at Jim R. Miller Park today by A1 Shredding & Recycling in #CobbCounty #Georgia? pic.twitter.com/Buc4liV6xy
A1 Shredding released a statement, which said they are aware of the incident and have asked the FBI to investigate.
REPORT: Statement issued by @A1Shreds, “We believe strongly in the democratic process and feel Georgians and all Americans deserve to have confidence in the election process. We have contacted the Georgia SOS’s Div. of elections as well as the @FBI for assistance…” pic.twitter.com/UgBT8jMVT6
