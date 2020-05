If you have not read this yet, you should.

These remarks were made on the steps of the Capitol in Boise/May 1, 2020

Liberate Idaho | Blog & Mablog 82 1 1 Remarks on the steps of the Capitol in Boise/May 1, 2020 Contents Introduction Our Presenting Problem The Reply A Micro-Parable The Meaning of Words in the Law A Word for Nervous Christians Three Governments A Melancholy Fact as the Foundation of Good News Introduction: It is a great privilege to be here, …