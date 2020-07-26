Worth the read!
There is no police power in the federal Constitution. The police power is left to the states. To the extent the President can send federal officers into Portland, Oregon, and other cities, it should be to protect federal property.
The President cannot save Portland from itself, and he should not. He cannot save the other cities either.
ERICKSON: Let The Cities Burn (Or Not)
