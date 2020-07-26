Let The Cities Burn (Or Not)

21F99C38 E72C 48FF 9431 F6EF4ABDC551 scaledWorth the read! 

There is no police power in the federal Constitution. The police power is left to the states. To the extent the President can send federal officers into Portland, Oregon, and other cities, it should be to protect federal property.

The President cannot save Portland from itself, and he should not. He cannot save the other cities either.

