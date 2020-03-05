Legislation introduced Monday would make abortion a crime in Idaho should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade

Good news.

Lakey and Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, introduced an abortion “trigger” law, indicating that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade or the U.S. Constitution is amended to allow states to ban abortion, Idaho law would immediately, effective within 30 days, declare abortion a crime. The only exceptions would be to save the life of the pregnant woman or in cases of rape or incest in which the crime has been reported to a law enforcement agency or to child protective services and a copy of the report is provided to the physician. The bill lists 29 co-sponsors, all Republicans; it was introduced on a party-line vote, with Sens. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, objecting.