Left-Wing Crowds Continue To Gather Outside White House

Biden solved the social-distancing problem.
Leftist crowds continued to gather near the White House after mainstream media outlets called the presidential race for Joe Biden.
On Sunday, demonstrators gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza for a second day to celebrate Biden’s supposed win over President Trump.
Crowd is growing very fast here at the White House pic.twitter.com/evtcaaObw9
This came a day after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized liberals for gathering en-masse despite the corona-virus pandemic, saying they’re participating in “super-spreader” events.
Where is @JoeBiden calling on the massive Super Spreader events held in his name to end❓ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8JaofpgMge
