LCSC, UI to switch to online classes indefinitely

Higher education institutions across Idaho are preparing to suspend face-to-face classes and move to online instruction indefinitely amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Both the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College planned to deliver their classes online during a two-day test period, but those delivery measures will become permanent for the foreseeable future after Gov. Brad Little confirmed the first coronavirus case in the state.

During a special meeting of the Idaho State Board of Education on Friday, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said the college plans to make the full switch to online delivery March 30, the college’s first day of spring break. But that timeline could be accelerated.