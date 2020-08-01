“Late Night with Seth Meyers” Host Ignores Portland Riots

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes described the fallout from the protests as “graffiti” and “light property damage” in the clip Meyers’ show shared. If it’s your house, your business or your property, the word “light” might sound like a slap in the face. And it should.

Meyers used that farcical news byte to savage President Donald Trump.

“You’re going full dictator over some graffiti, What’s next, sending Seal Team Six to arrest love struck teens carving their initials into a tree,” Meyers cracked.

“Our government used graffiti to justify sending secret police to an American city to abduct protesters in unmarked vans without telling them who they are, where they’re going or why they’re being arrested,” he continued, echoing both the media and the Democrats’ new talking points on the subject.