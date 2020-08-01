“Late Night with Seth Meyers” Host Ignores Portland Riots

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes described the fallout from the protests as “graffiti” and “light property damage” in the clip Meyers’ show shared. If it’s your house, your business or your property, the word “light” might sound like a slap in the face. And it should.
Meyers used that farcical news byte to savage President Donald Trump.
“You’re going full dictator over some graffiti, What’s next, sending Seal Team Six to arrest love struck teens carving their initials into a tree,” Meyers cracked.
“Our government used graffiti to justify sending secret police to an American city to abduct protesters in unmarked vans without telling them who they are, where they’re going or why they’re being arrested,” he continued, echoing both the media and the Democrats’ new talking points on the subject.
Luckily, brave reporters like Andy Ngo are doing the essential, dangerous work to capture the violence.
No Title
Rioters broke the barrier protecting the Portland federal courthouse again. They rush inside but are chased out by federal law enforcement. However, one person is arrested and dragged inside. #antifa pic.twitter.com/WdgD4LnyIc
No Title
War-like scenes again as federal officers stand guard outside the Portland federal courthouse and are hit with projectiles thrown by rioters. #antifa pic.twitter.com/7GpBsINcJq
No Title
Rioters are using a circle saw to cut apart the fence protecting the federal courthouse. Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/okZ56jpH5B #PortlandRiots