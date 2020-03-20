Latah County Schools Ramp Up Coronavirus Response

Three more Latah County school districts have announced they will close temporarily to help limit the local spread of the new coronavirus.

Citing increasingly grave recommendations from the state, local health authorities and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Potlatch, Kendrick and Genesee school districts have announced they will close until at least April 6.

“We’re transitioning to distance learning or online learning, depending on the grade level, beginning next week,” Kendrick Superintendent Steve Kirkland said. He said the district will work to ensure all students, including those who lack internet or a computer at home will have access to instruction. “Many of the things that our teachers are going to be doing are things that we already had in place to supplement regular instruction in the building, so we’re not necessarily introducing a lot of new things with this.”

Both Potlatch and Kendrick districts will have spring break during the second week of the closure, superintendents said. Genesee’s spring break starts next week.