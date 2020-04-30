Latah County reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

Public Health – Idaho North Central District is reporting a new confirmed COVID-19 case in Latah County.

That brings the total number of cases this spring to five. No further information was available.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no new Whitman County cases reported. There have been 16 positive COVID-19 tests and at least 580 negative tests.

Nez Perce County has a total of 50 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and 16 deaths. Asotin County has 17 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Washington’s latest data shows 13,842 cases statewide and 786 deaths. Idaho has 1,952 cases statewide and 60 deaths.