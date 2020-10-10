Latah County has Minimal Risk of Covid-19, according to Idaho Health Department

Idaho Health Department District 2 lists Latah County at minimal risk of Covid-19.

Health District 2 includes five counties: Latah, Lewis, Clearwater, Idaho, and Nez Perce.

The Health Department lists all five counties as minimal risk of Covid-19. Even Nez Perce is listed this way, which has had 24 deaths.

Latah County has had 617 cases, the most cases in District 2 to date. But Latah has no deaths.

Latah has not had any deaths since the first case was confirmed over six months ago.

Current COVID Records for District 2

The Health Department reports that District 2 has had about 1,439 cases over the last six months. 43% of those were in the 18-29 year old age range. According to the CDC, that age range has a negligible risk of dying from the disease.

According to the Idaho Health Department, there have been 25 deaths related to Covid-19 in Health District 2. None of those have come from Latah County.