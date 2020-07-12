LA Teachers Union Says Schools Can’t Reopen Unless Charter Schools Get Shut-Down, Police Defunded

11 July 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

Because it’s all about the kids. 

L.A. teachers union says schools can’t reopen unless charter schools get shut down, police defunded

A major teachers union is claiming that the re-opening of schools in its district cannot occur without several substantial policy provisions in place, including a “moratorium” on charter schools and the defunding of local police. United Teachers Los Angeles, a 35,000-strong union in the Los Angeles Unified School District, made those demands in a policy paper it released this week.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!