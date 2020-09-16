She literally used the words “until after the election.”
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said this in a conference call with school administrators and medical staff:
“We don’t realistically anticipate that we would be moving to either tier 2 or to reopening K-12 schools at least until after the election, in early November.”
A recording of said call was played on KFI’s “John and Ken Show,” and the hosts asked some relevant questions such as why the heck the lady chose ELECTION DAY as a target date no earlier than which schools would be reopened.
Not fishy at all! 🐟🐟🐟
L.A. County health director says they won’t reopen schools “until after the election” 🧐
I mean she literally used the words “until after the election.”