L.A. County health director says they won’t reopen schools “until after the election” 🧐

She literally used the words “until after the election.”

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said this in a conference call with school administrators and medical staff:

“We don’t realistically anticipate that we would be moving to either tier 2 or to reopening K-12 schools at least until after the election, in early November.”

recording of said call was played on KFI’s “John and Ken Show,” and the hosts asked some relevant questions such as why the heck the lady chose ELECTION DAY as a target date no earlier than which schools would be reopened.

Not fishy at all! 🐟🐟🐟

