Kudlow On Virus Aid: ‘We’re Paying People Not To Work’

We’re paying people higher salaries not to work.

Who can compete with that?

According to White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow, more stimulus aid would drop American incentive to return to work.

Kudlow made the remarks during an interview on Saturday. He stated unemployment benefits will continue, but suggested coronavirus relief aid will likely end in August.

Business owners have shared concerns over getting employees to come back to work, citing the money they’re getting from the government compared to their normal salaries.

“The $600 plus that’s above the state unemployment benefits they’ll continue to receive is, in effect, a disincentive,” stated Kudlow. “I mean, we’re paying people not to work, it’s better than their salaries would get.”