- BLM seeks to abolish traditional family values
- BLM seeks to cancel capitalism
- BLM disallows anyone from transcending the superficial categories of race and color
- BLM marginalizes many shared values of minorities and immigrant communities
- BLM is explicitly Marxist in orientation
KHAN: 5 Radical Goals Of The Black Lives Matter Organization The Media Ignores
As an organization, Black Lives Matter is diametrically opposed to the majority of Americans of every race, creed, and color, not just the American way of life.