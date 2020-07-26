A friend of mine just got back from Portland.

He told me that it looks like a 3rd world country over there: garbage everywhere, graffiti, and rioters trashing the place.

Personally, I think Trump should let them burn everything to the ground, then pull federal funds to rebuild. They should sit in their own feces.

The Department of Justice has arrested 18 rioters in Portland, Oregon. On Friday, Attorney General William Barr charged the 18 individuals with federal crimes, including assault on a federal officer, arson, property damage and trespassing.

No Title Rioters in Portland carried out heinous acts of violence tonight. They were proudly encouraged by #portlandmoms In the video below they attacked a federal officer after they tried to breach a federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/lJ2oOo0etY

Riots and unrest have plagued the city for more than 50 days, specifically near the Hatfield Courthouse.

No Title Portland’s Democrat leaders want law enforcement-not crime-off their streets because they are unwilling to admit that they have lost control of their city.”President Trump will not give the violence a pass.” pic.twitter.com/DIWJSNL18k

https://www.oann.com/justice-department-arrests-18-portland-rioters