Judge: Petition to recall Seattle mayor can proceed forward

SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge has approved a petition for an election to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The Seattle Times reported the ruling Friday on charges filed by a group of five people last month comes after weeks of local protests against racism and police brutality — sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Once any recall petition is approved, signatures are needed to qualify for a special election ballot. The petitioners must, within 180 days, collect valid signatures from a number of voters equal to 25 percent of the votes cast in the last election. In this case, signatures from more than 50,000 Seattle voters would be needed.