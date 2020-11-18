Journalism student delivers more than news — caught punching, kicking Trump supporters at DC rally | Not the Bee

18 November 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

Journalism student delivers more than news — caught punching, kicking Trump supporters at DC rally | Not the Bee:

This past weekend, one of their aspiring own — a journalism student at Howard University, BLM activist, and self proclaimed freelance journalist who runs her own magazine — decided she wanted them to feel the sting of the political press a little more literally.

So she took to the streets of DC this weekend to literally beat up several marchers. One of them was already unconscious on the ground.

I guess that’s the new literal, journalistic version of the exclamation mark at the end of a sentence or something.

No Title

BREAKING: The wanted suspect seen assaulting people after Saturday’s pro-Trump rally in D.C. is Brittany S. McAlister, a journalism student & BLM activist. Read my exclusive report co-written w/@MiaCathell: https://t.co/YotgawVqp8

Andy Ngô reports she’s been identified as 29 year-old Brittany S. McAllister. She has not yet been arrested, but is currently one of several suspects caught on tape and wanted by the Metro Police.

Article 5fb42990c727f

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!