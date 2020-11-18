Journalism student delivers more than news — caught punching, kicking Trump supporters at DC rally | Not the Bee:
This past weekend, one of their aspiring own — a journalism student at Howard University, BLM activist, and self proclaimed freelance journalist who runs her own magazine — decided she wanted them to feel the sting of the political press a little more literally.
So she took to the streets of DC this weekend to literally beat up several marchers. One of them was already unconscious on the ground.
I guess that’s the new literal, journalistic version of the exclamation mark at the end of a sentence or something.
BREAKING: The wanted suspect seen assaulting people after Saturday’s pro-Trump rally in D.C. is Brittany S. McAlister, a journalism student & BLM activist. Read my exclusive report co-written w/@MiaCathell: https://t.co/YotgawVqp8
Andy Ngô reports she’s been identified as 29 year-old Brittany S. McAllister. She has not yet been arrested, but is currently one of several suspects caught on tape and wanted by the Metro Police.