Journalism student delivers more than news — caught punching, kicking Trump supporters at DC rally | Not the Bee:

This past weekend, one of their aspiring own — a journalism student at Howard University, BLM activist, and self proclaimed freelance journalist who runs her own magazine — decided she wanted them to feel the sting of the political press a little more literally.

So she took to the streets of DC this weekend to literally beat up several marchers. One of them was already unconscious on the ground.

I guess that’s the new literal, journalistic version of the exclamation mark at the end of a sentence or something.