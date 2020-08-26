Joe Biden Looks To End Large Oil, Gas Production In U.S.

While some believe the Green New Deal‘s intentions of cleaning up the environment are noble, such a drastic change in oil usage could have disastrous effects on the American economy and affordable energy.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his energy policy clear when he was asked about his ideas on fracking, a controversial form of oil production, which amid all of it’s shortcomings has drastically increased U.S. energy independence.

“No more drilling on federal lands…no more drilling, including offshore,” Biden stated. “No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period. Ends!”

The Democrat presidential nominee’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) co-authored a piece of legislation called the Climate Equity Act with New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), which has been deemed the first step towards implementing a Green New Deal aimed at having the U.S. reach a net zero in greenhouse emissions.