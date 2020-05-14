Joe Biden Dismisses Dementia Concerns & Internet Memes Amid Latest Gaffe

Nothing like making another gaffe while trying to persuade Americans that the gaffes are not because of dementia.

Joe Biden continued to stir concerns of his own mental health this week following his latest gaffe. During a recent interview on Snapchat’s “Good Luck America,” Biden appeared to mispronounce the name of his former Democrat rival, Andrew Yang.

He called Yang “Andrew Young” instead, despite the tech entrepreneur endorsing Biden’s campaign earlier this year.