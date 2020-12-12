Japan’s birthrate is falling so the government is funding AI matchmaking to boost the baby-making | Not the Bee:

Japan’s population is projected to fall from a peak of 128 million in 2017 to less than 53 million by the end of the century.

In its latest effort to increase the dwindling birth rate, Japan is funding AI matchmaking to help its citizens find love/procreate.

A Japanese cabinet official said in an interview,

“The Japanese will begin offering subsidies to local governments operating or starting up matchmaking projects that use AI, in hopes that their support will help reverse the decline in the nation’s birthrate.”

The government plans to allocate 2 billion yen ($19M) to this effort according to the BBC article.