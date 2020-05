‘It’s Worth It If It Saves Just One Life,’ Says Woman Who Supports Abortion On Demand

NEW YORK, NY—Local progressive woman Ryanne Peterson wrote to the 20 people who follow her Tumblr blog on Wednesday that “an economic shutdown is worth it if it saves one life,” though she herself supports abortion on demand.

https://babylonbee.com/news/if-it-only-saves-one-life-says-woman-who-supports-abortion-on-demand/