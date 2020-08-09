“It’s a peaceful protest”: Trump mocks media for complaining about packed room not meeting COVID guidelines

9 August 2020

President Trump mocked a member of the media during a news conference Friday evening after the reporter complained that a room packed with people violated New Jersey’s coronavirus guidelines.

 

The president said the meeting was a “peaceful protest.”

A reporter tries to say President Trump is violating New Jersey’s Coronavirus guidelines.Trump: It’s a peaceful protest.MASTER TROLL pic.twitter.com/8c7NfyuLFP

