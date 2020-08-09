“It’s a peaceful protest”: Trump mocks media for complaining about packed room not meeting COVID guidelines

Master Troll.
President Trump mocked a member of the media during a news conference Friday evening after the reporter complained that a room packed with people violated New Jersey’s coronavirus guidelines.
The president said the meeting was a “peaceful protest.”
No Title
A reporter tries to say President Trump is violating New Jersey’s Coronavirus guidelines.Trump: It’s a peaceful protest.MASTER TROLL pic.twitter.com/8c7NfyuLFP
https://disrn.com/news/president-trump-mocks-media-for-complaining-about-packed-room-with-covid-guidelines-calls-meeting-a-peaceful-protest/