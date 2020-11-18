Israel demands apology after CNN anchor compares Trump’s first term to Nazi Germany’s horrific “Night of Broken Glass”

No Title
Never before in the history of U.S. news networks did a journalist distort the Holocaust for political purposes as Amanpour just did on on CNN & PBS.No, @camanpour, the Nazi genocide was not “an attack on fact, knowledge, history & truth.”They murdered 6 million Jews. Say it. pic.twitter.com/Cwkzj1lUBK
DESPICABLE! @camanpour & @CNN must immediately apologize for trivializing the Holocaust & the tragic genocide of millions of Jews. They must also apologize for slandering the most pro-Israel President in history as they themselves make an anti-democratic political enemies list. https://t.co/T6sh02kY2E