Is This a Movement or an Insurgency?

Via Clarion Project:

Listen to our latest podcast in which Clarion’s National Correspondent Shireen Qudosi interviews intel professional Derek Goeriz, a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier trained in insurgency and and community intelligence.

Goeriz and Qudosi speak about the current political upheaval in the U.S. and why we’re seeing a spike in antagonism against the law enforcement community and the American rule of law with such orchestrated precision.

Is this an insurgency or a movement? How does it compare to a psyops, psychological operations which are meant to convey selected information to audiences to influence their emotions, motives and objective reasoning?