Is This a Movement or an Insurgency?

21 July 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

USA Unity Day Protest LA ROBYN BECK AFP Getty 1024 600

Worth listening to. Via Clarion Project

Listen to our latest podcast in which Clarion’s National Correspondent Shireen Qudosi interviews intel professional Derek Goeriz, a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier trained in insurgency and and community intelligence.

Goeriz and Qudosi speak about the current political upheaval in the U.S. and why we’re seeing a spike in antagonism against the law enforcement community and the American rule of law with such orchestrated precision.

Is this an insurgency or a movement? How does it compare to a psyops, psychological operations which are meant to convey selected information to audiences to influence their emotions, motives and objective reasoning?

