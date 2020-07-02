Inslee heckled off stage during Tri-Cities appearance

Well deserved.

PASCO — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was heckled and had to cut short his speech Tuesday on battling the coronavirus pandemic in eastern Washington.

Speaking outdoors at Columbia Basin College here, Inslee was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers as he urged residents to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Open it up,’’ one heckler shouted in an apparent reference to widespread business closures in the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick. The community is still in Phase I of the pandemic, which means most businesses are shut down.

The heckling continued as a masked Inslee spoke. Finally the Democratic governor, who used to represent the Tri-Cities in the U.S. House, had had enough.

“We’re going to go inside,’’ he said.