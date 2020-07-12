Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of U.S. “economy and political systems” in order to end “oppression”

How is this not denying her oath of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same”?

Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of U.S. “economy and political systems” in order to end “oppression” Last Updated Jul 9th, 2020 at 4:39 pm Following her previous appeal to reconstruct the American criminal justice system after the death of George Floyd, Representative Ilhan Omar has now called for the “dismantling” of the United States “economy and political systems.” Speaking to members of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus Tuesday, the polarizing congresswoman claimed that “we cannot stop” with just defunding the police and demolishing the American system of justice.