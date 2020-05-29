Idahoans for the Recall of Governor Brad Little

This site just popped up on my radar.

https://recallgovlittle.org/

Governor Little has abused our rights and liberty in the most egregious manner.

The time for funny memes, venting and encouraging messages of “things will get better” are over … replaced with a resolve to return the power of governing back to the people of Idaho.

It is time for ACTION! For free citizens to use whatever remedy is available before Little’s unilateral actions push our beautiful state into an economic depression reminiscent of the 1930’s, before his shredding of our liberties lead to dangerous confrontations.

Demand for Recall

Therefore, we demand that Governor Brad Little be recalled by the registered electors of Idaho for the following reasons. He has abused the trust of the citizens of Idaho by willfully ignoring our grievances and turning a deaf ear to our representatives. Governor Little’s unilateral actions have irrevocably damaged our financial stability, cherished freedoms and trust in our system of government.

Our neighbors, family and friends were treated as second class citizens, termed “non essential” and forced out of their jobs and businesses. Arbitrary orders and rules were inflicted on the whole of the citizenry. Citizens of Idaho were told to comply with directives that had no rationale. Our unalienable Rights bestowed by our Creator to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness were deemed inconsequential and overridden for the illusion of public safety. Governor Little colluded with politicians outside the State of Idaho instead of governing in partnership with the Idaho Legislature, the Lt. Governor and City Mayors. He has shown himself to be arrogant in power.

The citizens of Idaho deserve a humble public servant, who understands the role of government is to protect our Constitutional rights, not our public health. It is the right of the individual to determine, through informed consent, what is best for their health and safety.