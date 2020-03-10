Idaho Sales tax bill passes Idaho Senate

BOISE — A major revamp of the state sales tax distribution formula passed the Senate on a 32-4 vote Monday, and now heads to the governor for his signature.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, represents the most significant change in the distribution formula in more than 20 years.

It doesn’t alter the percentage of gross sales tax collections that gets distributed to local governments, nor does it affect the distribution to counties or special taxing jurisdictions.



The distribution to cities, however, would shift to a per-capita approach.

Under Monks’ bill, cities that are now above the statewide average — including most communities in north central Idaho — would receive less funding than they would under the current formula.