Idaho reports first 3 COVID-19 deaths, nears 200 cases; Kootenai County confirms 10th case

Idaho reported its first three deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, after Kootenai County confirmed one new case.

Two men in their 60s and 80s died in Blaine County, one of the first areas in the state to report community transmission last Thursday. Officials did not know if the men had underlying health issues.

A Canyon County man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions also died, according to the state health department.

More than 80 of the state’s 180-some COVID-19 cases were in Blaine County as of Thursday, according to the state health department. Another 53 were in Ada County, where Boise is the county seat.

“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, an Idaho public health administrator, said in a statement. “This underscores the importance of Gov. (Brad) Little’s order to stay home – we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”