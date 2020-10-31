Idaho Public School Enrollment Drops, Virtual Schools see big Gains

It’ll be interesting to see how much the government schools regain in enrollment after the pandemic.

Idaho public schools are serving 4,554 fewer students than they did last school year, marking the first time since 1997 that the state has seen a decline in enrollment.

Overall, 110 of the state’s 182 districts and public charter schools lost students, according to new data from the State Board of Education.

Virtual and online schools netted almost all of the growth.

The single biggest increase: The Oneida School District, which enrolled almost 4,500 new students into the Idaho Home Learning Academy.

The single biggest decrease happened in booming Meridian. The West Ada School District lost more than 2,200 students this year, marking its first enrollment drop in three decades.