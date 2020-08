Worth checking out if you haven’t done so already.

Idaho Public Health has updated its website to now show recovered coronavirus cases alongside active cases in Latah County.

The North-Central District of Idaho Public Health updated it’s site Thursday, August 20th. Currently, there are 113 active cases, 60 have recovered, and the total number of confirmed cases is 173.

No one has died from coronavirus in latah county.

Please remember to wear your mask, social distance, and be safe.