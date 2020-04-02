Idaho Panhandle reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 hospitalization; 2nd death reported in Nez Perce County

The Panhandle Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Kootenai County for a total of 31 cases in the Idaho Panhandle.

Thirty of those cases are in Kootenai County – including one person younger than 50 who has been hospitalized – and one is in Bonner County, according to the health district. Boundary, Benewah and Shoshone counties remained without cases as of Tuesday.

The Idaho North Central District reported nine cases in Nez Perce County on Tuesday, where there have been two deaths related to the disease, and one case in Idaho County. No cases have been confirmed in Latah, Clearwater and Lewis counties.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed Monday there was community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Kootenai County because at least 12 cases could not be linked back to travel or contact with another confirmed case.

The Bonner County resident contracted COVID-19 through close contact with a confirmed case outside of North Idaho, according to Panhandle Health District spokesperson Katherine Hoyer.

Community spread also has been identified in Ada, Blaine, Canyon and Madison counties, according to the state health department. Statewide, there were more than 520 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths as of Tuesday evening, with Blaine and Ada counties reporting more than 190 cases each.

“So it’s more important than ever for people in those areas to assume the virus that causes COVID-19 is already circulating and to stay home and slow the spread,” the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare wrote in a tweet.