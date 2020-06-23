Idaho on California’s no travel list

The less interaction Idaho has with California the better.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn’t allowed because he determined that they violate a California law.

That 2017 law is intended to guard against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Becerra cited two new Idaho laws that he said allow discrimination against transgender people. One repeals protections enabling transgender students to compete on athletic teams consistent with their gender identity; the second bars amending birth certificates so they are consistent with the person’s gender identity.

“I do not believe that protecting the rights of women and girls to participate in athletics or recording objective facts constitute discrimination,” responded Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little.

The travel ban takes effect July 1.