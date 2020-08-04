Idaho North Central District of Public Health Now Showing Over 55% of Cases as Recovered, Latah County Adds 10 New Cases Over the Weekend

LATAH COUNTY – The Idaho North Central District of Public Health reported a total of 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Latah County over the weekend, bringing the county total to 83. Of the 83 confirmed cases, 38 (45.7%) have recovered, and there have been zero deaths.

Of those ten new cases, seven are men (two in 50’s, one in 40’s, two in 20’s and one between the ages of 10-19), and three women (two in 50’s, one in 60’s).

Over the weekend, Nez Perce County also added four confirmed cases brining the county total to 132 and Idaho County added one new confirmed case, bringing their total to 29. Lewis County remains without a positive case.

The Idaho North Central District of Public Health (Clearwater, Idaho Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce County) is also now showing 146 (55%) of it’s 267 total number of reported cases as recovered. There have been 19 reported deaths, and 102 cases remain active.