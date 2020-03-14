Idaho House passes bill to give tax deduction to employers

What a great idea!

BOISE — Employers would receive a tax deduction for contributions to education accounts for their employees or employees’ families, under legislation approved by the Idaho House on Monday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, passed 57-12, on a near party-line vote.

Idaho already has a tax-deductible account for individuals, so they can set aside money for educational expenses for themselves or their family.



Amador’s bill would extend eligibility for the program to private companies. Employers could receive a tax credit equal to 20 percent of their annual contribution, up to a maximum of $500 per employee, per year.