Idaho governor keeps virus restrictions

Again, he’s applying what needs to be done for Ada County to the rest of Idaho. We have some counties that have not had a single Covid case.

BOISE — The state will remain in the fourth and final stage of a reopening plan that had been due to expire this weekend, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday, citing too many COVID-19 cases.

The Republican governor also said he’s moving the state to a regional response system that will allow local officials to decide on restrictions with his oversight.

Stage 4 was originally scheduled to expire Saturday. It allows gatherings of more than 50 people, as long as precautions are taken. It will now remain in effect for at least another two weeks.

“We’re not slamming on the brakes, we’re tapping on the brakes,” Little said.