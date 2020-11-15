Idaho Gov. Little Ups Restrictions, Mobilizes National Guard

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday mobilized the Idaho National Guard and restricted group sizes to 10 or fewer to fight the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge across the state.

The Republican governor during the remotely held news conference said the moves are needed because health care facilities are within weeks of having to ration care because of workers out sick with COVID-19.

“We are in the middle of an unprecedented and dangerous time in our state’s history,” Little said. “With every day that passes, we are breaking records with the number of COVID deaths, the number of overall hospitalizations and the number of new cases in communities all across our state.”

The restrictions are a return to Stage 2 of his Idaho Rebounds plan to reopen the economy while slowing the spread of the virus. Little issued a stay-at-home order last spring that lasted about a month. The state successfully advanced to Stage 4 at two-week intervals, but it now has dropped back to Stage 2. In the latest version of Stage 2, bars, nightclubs and restaurants can continue operating, but customers must be seated.

The limit of 10 people doesn’t apply to religious or political gatherings.

Little is ordering 100 troops to help with various tasks, potentially including mobile testing support, medical facility decontamination and COVID-19 screenings.