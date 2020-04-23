Idaho Gov. Little outlines phased approach to reopening Idaho economy

From the LMT:

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced plans today for a phased approach to reopening the state’s economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The four-phase plan is scheduled to begin May 1 and will progress every two weeks, with additional businesses allowed to reopen if specified criteria are met and there is no evidence of a marked rebound in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the first phase, most retail establishments and places of worship will be allowed to reopen, but will be subject to social distancing guidelines

The second phase begins May 16, and includes limited reopening of restaurant dining rooms, gyms and hair salons with health department approved social-distancing plans.

Phase three begins May 30. It would include gatherings of between 10 and 50 people as long as appropriate social distancing measures are followed.

Phase four is set to begin June 13, and allows for bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and other large venues to reopen, but only with appropriate social distancing measures in place.

