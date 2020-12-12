No surprise here.

Final fall 2020 statewide results of Idaho’s early reading test, the Idaho Reading Indicator, have been released. The final results released Friday by the Idaho Department of Education include a breakdown by district and school, as well as performance by student demographic groups.

About half — 49.6 percent — of Idaho’s K-3 students were assessed “at grade level,” down from 54.7 percent last year. Individual grades’ scores at grade level were: kindergarten — 43.4 percent (up from 42.3 percent last fall); first grade — 41.7 percent (48.9 percent last fall); second grade — 54.3 percent (62.9 percent last fall); and third grade — 58.3 percent (64 percent last fall).

In its fourth year of administration, the IRI is given to all K-3 public school students each fall and spring and measures five foundational reading skills. Student scores are reported in three tiers: at grade level; near grade level; and below grade level.

The public can access local district and school results, along with the statewide results, on the State Department website at bit.ly/3471GQ9.

Idaho Department of Education releases reading data | Local | dnews.com: